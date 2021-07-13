$10 grocery coupon available to first 50 people to get COVID-19 vaccine at Winter Park Farmers’ Market

WINTER PARK, Fla. – A $10 grocery coupon will be available to the first 50 people to get the COVID-19 vaccine at two different dates of the Winter Park Farmers’ Market.

The first event will be held from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, the second event will be held on Aug. 7 from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Winter Park officials said the farmers’ market is now located in the Central Park West Meadow at the corner of New York Avenue and Morse Boulevard.

The Pfizer vaccine and the one-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine will be offered at the events.

Anyone who wants to receive a coronavirus vaccine in the Winter Park area on a different day can call 407-858-1498.