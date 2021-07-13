16 test positive for COVID-19 at Orlando 911 Communication Center

ORLANDO, Fla. – The city of Orlando 911 Communication Center is experiencing an outbreak of COVID-19 after 16 employees tested positive for the virus, city officials confirmed.

City officials said those who tested positive are currently self-isolating and six employees are in quarantine due to possible exposure or are experiencing symptoms.

The Orlando Sentinel reports that only one of the infected workers is vaccinated.

There are no impacts to operations at the call center, according to the city.

The Communications Center is following Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines to prevent the spread of the virus but after the outbreak, further precautions were taken.

Staff are now required to wear a face mask at all times unless they are at their desk. Employees will undergo a temperature check before entering the building.

The facility will be cleaned twice daily and a special cleaning machine will be used to disinfect and decontaminate spaces.

No vendors or visitors will be able to go inside the communication center until further notice.