DNA leads to arrest in ‘Woodline Rapist’ cold cases dating back nearly 20 years

ORLANDO, Fla. – After nearly two decades, authorities have made an arrest in at least two sexual battery cases perpetrated by the “Woodline Rapist” with the help of genetic genealogy, according to a news release.

Orlando Police Department officials announced the arrest of Dwight Harris, 50, on Tuesday during a joint news conference with the Orange County Sheriff’s Office. Both agencies have rape charges on Harris dating back to 2002, according to the sheriff’s office.

According to the release, detectives believe Harris would wait for women who were returning to their apartments alone in very early morning hours after a night out and drag his victims to nearby wooded areas to sexually batter them. During the attacks, he would drag the women just past the tree line, which is why detectives call him the “Woodline Rapist.”

Authorities said until recently, Harris was still living and working as a night delivery driver in the Orlando area.

The nearly decades-old cases had gone cold until last year when Orlando police detectives submitted unknown DNA to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement. That DNA was linked to one of several similar unsolved sexual battery cases and attempted sex batteries from 2002 and 2003, according to the police department. The FDLE, in partnership with Parabon NanoLabs, used that DNA to identify four persons of interest in the Woodline Rapist cases, according to the release.

Further investigation by Orlando police narrowed it down to two potential suspects, then Orlando detectives learned from Orange County detectives that sex battery allegations had been made against Harris involving a woman in an area of Orange Blossom Trail in 2011, officials said.

As of Tuesday, the Orlando Police Department and Orange County Sheriff’s Office had filed one charge each of sexual battery with a deadly weapon or physical force against Harris, according to the news release. DNA was still being tested in a second OPD cold case and Orange County detectives were reviewing the 2011 Orange Blossom Trail case.