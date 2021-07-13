Pilot makes emergency landing in Hernando County after aircraft has power problems, officials say

HERNANDO COUNTY, Fla. – The Federal Aviation Administration is investigating a plane crash Tuesday after a pilot made an emergency landing in a wildlife management area.

Hernando County Fire and Emergency Services said the 1969 Cessna A150K came down around 10:59 a.m. in the Chassahowitzka Wildlife Management Area.

[TRENDING: Orange County recommends masks again| Disney welcomes baby hippo | 5 things to know about protests in Cuba]

Authorities said first responders rushed to the scene after getting a call from one of the adults on the aircraft.

Ad

The pilot told emergency crews that they left from the Hidden Lake Airport in Pasco with a passenger on a planned flight to Mariana, according to an HCFES news release. Emergency services said the pilot recounted the event, describing when the engine began having power problems forcing the pilot to attempt an emergency landing in the clearing.

The agency said both adults were able to walk out of the plane with minor cuts and bruises. Both were evaluated and refused to be taken to a hospital, HCFES said.

Though it was a successful emergency landing, authorities said there was a small fuel leak that was immediately contained by fire crews. The Department of Fish and Wildlife and The Department of Wildland Management was also present and helped with cutting a path to make the plan accessible from the roadway.

The pilot and passenger are expected to be OK.