4 men arrested after fleeing in stolen car, crashing into pole, Osceola deputies say

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. – Four men were arrested Monday after speeding away from deputies in a stolen car, crashing into a pole and attempting to flee on foot, according to the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office.

According to a report from the sheriff’s office, deputies responded to a gas station off Champions Gate where a carjacking was reported. The sheriff’s office identified the suspects as Michael Durham, 21; Rakim White, 18; George Smith, 18; and Kevin Graves, 20.

Deputies spoke to a person who said they made a wrong turn onto a dead-end street and they could not drive away because a black SUV was stopped in front of them.

The report says three men in hoodies came out of the SUV and pointed guns at the car, demanding they get out of the vehicle. The sheriff’s office said the suspects then got into the car, which had two iPhones and $950 in cash inside, and was last seen heading west on Interstate 4.

Deputies then tried to stop the vehicle on the interstate, but the suspects sped away until they reached North John Young Parkway and Church Street where they later crashed into a pole, according to the report. The sheriff’s office said deputies followed and chased the suspects after they ran from the car.

Authorities recovered a gun and cash in the vehicle, according to the report, and the car was returned to the owner.

All four men are facing charges of carjacking with a deadly weapon, armed robbery, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, grand theft and resisting arrest without violence. Durham is facing an additional charge of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.