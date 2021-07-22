Orlando rescue seeks justice for ‘Petal’ the poodle found hogtied in plastic bag

Petal the poodle after she was found tied up in a plastic bag behind an Orlando business on Saturday, July 17, 2021. (Image: Poodle and Pooch Rescue)

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – An Orlando dog rescue is working around the clock to help a severely abused poodle recover after she was found taped inside a plastic bag left in the hot sun to die.

Nonprofit Poodle and Pooch Rescue got the call from Orange County Animal Services Saturday after a good Samaritan saw what they thought was a stuffed animal in a clear plastic bag. After a closer look, the person realized the fur was from a dog and jumped into action. She ran into a local business and asked for scissors to cut the pup free, according to the rescue.

[TRENDING: Vaccinated attorney general tests positive for COVID | Back to school: Submit your questions | Tropics: Area trying to develop over Southeast]

Ad

The senior poodle named “Petal” had duct tape around her mouth and her legs were tied together, photos show. The good Samaritan said the plastic bag was also left on the hot cement in 90-degree temperatures. By the time Petal was found, she didn’t have much more time, according to the rescue.

Petal after she was found by a good Samaritan. The Poodle and Pooch Rescue is attempting to identify her abuser. (Image: Poodle and Pooch Rescue) (Copyright 2021 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.)

Orange County Animal Services transported Petal to the rescue’s veterinarian partner, which is where she is as of Thursday. Petal is on IV fluids, pain medications, antibiotics and receiving around-the-clock care, according to a news release.

“She was so weak she was unable to stand on her own. She is on four times/day feedings and she’s been ravenous, but needs to be fed slowly in several feedings so she doesn’t get sick,” Poodle and Pooch Rescue said in a news release. “Every hour she has been improving but is still not out of the woods yet.”

An ongoing animal cruelty investigation is underway but the rescue said no cameras were in the area and they are concerned the person responsible won’t be held accountable. As a result, Poodle and Pooch is asking for the community to submit any information that could lead to an arrest to JusticeForPetal@gmail.com.

Ad

The rescue said Petal is a “little fighter” but still has a long road to recovery.

“A human tortured her and we want to show her that not all humans are bad,” the rescue said. “This is why we do what we do to save dogs in need in the Central Florida area.”