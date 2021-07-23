‘I am going to cut your tongue out:’ Woman threatened officer after punching girl, Palm Bay police say

PALM BAY, Fla. – A woman faces charges after Palm Bay police say she punched a child in the face and threatened the officer who arrested her.

Police arrested Kiara Oliver, 37, at an apartment complex on Daffodil Drive Southwest Wednesday.

Investigators said a witness told officers she saw Oliver grab a girl by the hair and yank her from the pool at the complex. The witness said she then socked the girl in the eye with her fist, according to the arrest report.

Officers said they spoke with the victim who confirmed that Oliver punched her in the eye, which appeared swollen and red.

Police arrested Oliver, who repeatedly made threats after she was placed in handcuffs while being transported to the county jail.

“I am going to cut your tongue out and shove it down your throat, so you choke,” Oliver said to one officer, according to the report.

Investigators said Oliver also stated, “I am going to find you and slit your throat you (expletive).”

Oliver faces charges of corruption by threat against a public official and child abuse.