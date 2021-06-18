Body found in submerged car in Malabar, deputies say

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – A death investigation is underway after a body was found in a submerged car Thursday, according to the Brevard County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office the body was found near the St. Johns Management area boat ramp on State Road 514 in Malabar.

[TRENDING: 5 inland lagoons planned for Central Fla. | Navy to drop bombs in Ocala National Forest | Is it legal to drive barefoot?]

Deputies said a boater struck an object while unloading his boat from a trailer. Investigators said once a dive team responded to the scene they discovered the body inside the submerged vehicle.

Ad

BCSO said the victim was reported missing from Palm Bay on Tuesday.

Deputies said the homicide and crime scene units are still conducting interviews and collecting evidence on the case.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call 321-633-8413. The name of the victim has not been released yet.

This is a developing story. We will update this story as more information becomes available.