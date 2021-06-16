Death of 2-month-old baby under investigation in Merritt Island

MERRITT ISLAND, Fla. – Sheriff’s deputies are investigating the death of a 2-month-old infant in Merritt Island, according to the Brevard County Sheriff’s Office.

According to a news release, deputies responded to a home in Merritt Island after the infant’s mother called 911 saying her baby was not breathing. When paramedics arrived the baby was pronounced dead at the home, deputies said.

The baby was taken to the Brevard County Medical Examiner’s Office where an autopsy was conducted and investigators are waiting on the final results to determine the cause of the infant’s death.

The sheriff’s office did not disclose the gender of the infant or when the baby died.

News 6 has requested more information from the sheriff’s office regarding this incident. When they respond this story will be updated.

Anyone with have information about this investigation is asked to call BCSO Agent Vince Bustillo at 321-633-8413 or CRIMELINE at 1-800-423-TIPS (8477).