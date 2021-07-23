Man shot into home with children inside while celebrating July Fourth, Flagler deputies say

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. – Flagler County deputies say they’ve arrested a security officer who shot into a home with children inside while celebrating the Fourth of July.

Records show five adults and two children were on the lanai of a home on Bridgehaven Drive when the windows above their heads shattered from projectiles. A lightbulb from a ceiling fan also shattered and fell on one of the occupants and the shooting caused damage to the porch screen, lanai framing and in a wall inside the residence, deputies said.

[TRENDING: YIMBY: Group wants more housing in Central Fla. | Police: Accused robbers used apps to target LGBTQ+ community | ‘Sufficiently worried:’ Doctor blames low vaccination rates for spike in COVID cases]

Ad

Four shots were fired in all.

Deputies said they were able to trace the trajectory and determined the gunfire came from a home on Bressler Lane where Jamal “Jay” Kariem Ne Jame lives.

A search warrant was executed at Ne Jame’s home the next day and five 9 mm casings were found in the backyard and 15 guns were taken from the home, according to a news release.

Crime lab testing determined that the shell casings recovered from the home matched a gun seized from Ne Jame’s home, records show.

Ne Jame, a licensed security officer, was arrested during a traffic stop on Thursday. Deputies said he had a replica firearm and empty magazines with him at the time of his arrest.

“This guy lost his freedom and could have killed multiple people with his dangerous actions celebrating July 4th,” Flagler County Sheriff Rick Staly said. “Our Major Case detectives and CSI Unit did a remarkable job canvassing the area and gathering evidence to solve this case. The apprehension of this subject was conducted in a well-planned operation and I’m glad no one was hurt. I commend all the deputies involved.”

Ad

Ne Jame is facing a charge of shooting into a dwelling.