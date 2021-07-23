Man who killed Brevard deputy gets life sentence without parole

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – The man who shot and killed a Brevard County deputy will spend the rest of his life behind bars without the possibility of parole.

Brandon Bradley, 28, was sentenced Friday for the 2012 murder of Deputy Barbara Pill.

Bradley was originally facing a death sentence, following his 2014 conviction. However, a jury came back with a 10-2 decision to impose the death penalty on Bradley.

Deputy Barbara Pill who was shot and killed during a traffic stop in Melbourne in 2012 (Copyright 2021 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.)

In 2017 the Florida Supreme Court ruled that non-unanimous death recommendations were unconstitutional and the state legislature subsequently changed the law to reflect that decision. Because of that, the death penalty against Bradley was thrown out, changing his sentence to life without parole

In June, the state attorney for Brevard and Seminole counties announced he would not seek to relitigate the sentencing of Bradley.

State Attorney Phil Archer released a statement at the time explaining his decision not to make another attempt at a death penalty sentencing.

“I want to make it abundantly clear that I personally believe Brandon Bradley was given and still deserves the death penalty for the brutal execution-style killing of Deputy Barbara Pill. However, after lengthy consideration and discussion, the Pill family has requested that we agree to a sentence of life in prison for Mr. Bradley rather than seek the death penalty through a new sentencing proceeding. Their expressed desire was to avoid re-living the pain and trauma they experienced in the first trial, as the graphic and disturbing evidence detailing Barbara’s murder was presented for a new jury to consider,” Archer’s statement reads. “I give great weight to the wishes of the surviving family members in these instances and I have agreed to honor their request.”

Bradley’s girlfriend, Andria Kerchner, who was in the car with him, was sentenced to 12 years in prison for her role in Pill’s death.