One night only: Thai pop-up makes comeback in Orlando after nearly 2 years

ORLANDO, Fla. – Nearly two years after its last event, Thai pop-up Bangrak Thai Street Kitchen is making a one-night-only comeback in the City Beautiful.

Bangrak plans to serve 80 bowls of Khao Soi, a Thai noodle dish, and that is it. Each bowl is going for $16 a pop.

The event is first-come, first-serve and starts at 8 p.m. at Redlight Redlight, 2810 Corrine Drive, in Orlando’s Audobon Park neighborhood.

Bangrak’s last event was held on Oct. 20, 2019, just before the owner, Dylan Eitharong, moved to Thailand to be with family, according to posts made on Facebook.

Since then, Eitharong started offering cooking classes at his home in Bangkok in Jan. 2020 through Airbnb Experience, according to social media, and then started selling Bangrak dishes for delivery around Bangkok after the pandemic hit.

At this point, it is not clear if Bangrak will be hosting any future events or if this will be the last time the pop-up will make an appearance in Central Florida.

Eitharong sat down for an interview with Florida Foodie in May 2019. You can watch that full interview below:

