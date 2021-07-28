Apopka church returns to in-person services after COVID-19 outbreak

Journey Christian Church in Apopka announced in a video update in-person services will return on Aug. 8 after 40 churchgoers tested positive for the coronavirus in early July.

Thirty-five people received a COVID-19 vaccine at vaccine events at the church this past weekend, according to the house of worship.

The vaccine event was held at the Lake County campus and the Apopka campus after more than 40 churchgoers tested positive for the coronavirus.

“If you’re not vaccinated, you should be vaccinated,” Lead Pastor John Hampton said.

The Johnson & Johnson vaccine and a two-dose shot were available at the vaccine events.

Pastors said they know of six churchgoers at Journey who have been hospitalized with COVID-19, including one woman who is in the intensive care unit.

As of July 28, Hampton said some of the people who tested positive have recovered, but some church members still need prayers.

“We are committed to doing what is best for our church family and our community and pray that we will soon see a turnaround in this recent distressing surge of infections and hospitalizations,” Hampton said.

Associate Lead Pastor Dustin Aagaard had coronavirus this past January and said he knows from experience it takes a while to get back into the swing of things.

“It’s so hard to get back to a normal rhythm,” Aagaard said.

In a recent video, Aagaard and Hampton reminded their church members that vaccines are available to help prevent everyone from getting the virus and ending up in the hospital.

Services will still be hosted online this upcoming weekend.