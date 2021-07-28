Winter Garden coach hosts back-to-school event with giveaways, games

Wendell Coates is a graduate of Winter Garden High School who is now a basketball coach and mentor.

WINTER GARDEN, Fla. – A West Orange High School graduate, mentor and area basketball coach is working to get results and keep students on track over the summer while showing them positive perspectives of police.

Wendell Coates is hosting a back-to-school bash with giveaways and games to provide families with a fun and positive start to the school year.

The 2nd Annual Community Water Day is Saturday, July 31 at 95 Center Street in Winter Garden. The event goes from 12 p.m.-7 p.m.

[TRENDING: DeSantis sounds off on masks in schools | ER nurse now open to COVID shot | Biles withdraws from Olympics]

Ad

“I wanted to give our youth in the community something fun and positive to look forward to during the summer,” Coates said. “Events such as these are important because it allows the community to have fun and embrace each other.”

The event will consist of water slides, bounce houses, kickball games, bounce houses, balloon tosses and more. There will also be free backpacks and school supplies on hand.

Coates said the event is vital in forming a better connection between the residents of Winter Garden, city officials and the police.

“It brings unity. Getting the police department involved was important because it gives the community a different perspective of law enforcement. It helps them see that officers are normal people just like us,” Coates said. “It also helps law enforcement understand that we’re not against them, we just want the same respect they require.”

If you are interested in helping or for more information, email Coates at beglobalnotlocal@gmail.com.

Ad

Coates is a 2006 graduate of Winter Garden High School where he played varsity basketball. He’s now a mentor and basketball coach for the AAU team “Global Not Local” based out of Winter Garden. In addition, he’s the owner of a clothing line, Global Not Local, a brand to motivate kids to think Global and not Local.