Body found in Lake Underhill, Orlando police say

ORLANDO, Fla. – A body was recovered from Lake Underhill Friday east of downtown, according to Orlando police.

Orlando police officers responded to Lake Underhill Park, a popular walking and running area in Orlando off State Road 408, for a possible dead body in the lake.

The Orlando Fire Department dive team arrived and confirmed the object was a dead body, police said. The unidentified person was pulled from the water.

The investigation is in its early stages and it’s unclear how the person died.

No other information was immediately available.