Orange County schools offer $200 to employees who receive COVID-19 vaccine

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Orange County Public Schools will give $200 to any employee in the district who shows proof they have received the COVID-19 vaccine.

The district said they will use the money from the Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief II federal funds.

School district officials said the $200 incentive is available for full-time employees, part-time employees and hourly employees.

To take advantage of this incentive, employees must show they are fully vaccinated by Oct. 31.

OCPS said this would cost the district a maximum of $5 million for 23,000 employees.