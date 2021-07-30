Partly Cloudy icon
88º

Local News

Masks to be mandatory at Ninth Circuit Court of Florida

Crews will have extra masks for anyone who forgets one when they arrive at the facility

Jon Jankowski, Digital journalist

Tags: Florida, coronavirus, Osceola County, Orange County
Photo does not have a caption

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Masks will be required at the Ninth Circuit Court of Florida starting on Monday.

The latest move was made due to the transmission rate of the delta variant of COVID-19 and the increase in cases in Florida, according to court officials.

Crews will have extra masks for anyone who forgets one when they arrive at the facility.

[RELATED: Florida averages 15,780+ cases per day as delta variant continues fueling surge]

Anyone who has tested positive for the coronavirus in the past two weeks is asked to not come to the courthouse.

Anyone testing positive for COVID-19 in the past 14 days will be asked to email courthouse officials at COVID@ocnjcc.org.

Full name, contact information, case or juror number should be included in the email.

[TRENDING: Family gets COVID during Orlando vacation | $100 payments to newly vaccinated not likely in Fla. | Restaurants close after employees contract COVID-19]

The department of health reported 110,477 new cases of COVID-19 in Florida on Friday.

Copyright 2021 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Jon is a Web Producer for ClickOrlando and has been with News 6 since March 2019.

email