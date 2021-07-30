Masks to be mandatory at Ninth Circuit Court of Florida

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Masks will be required at the Ninth Circuit Court of Florida starting on Monday.

The latest move was made due to the transmission rate of the delta variant of COVID-19 and the increase in cases in Florida, according to court officials.

Crews will have extra masks for anyone who forgets one when they arrive at the facility.

Anyone who has tested positive for the coronavirus in the past two weeks is asked to not come to the courthouse.

Anyone testing positive for COVID-19 in the past 14 days will be asked to email courthouse officials at COVID@ocnjcc.org.

Full name, contact information, case or juror number should be included in the email.

The department of health reported 110,477 new cases of COVID-19 in Florida on Friday.