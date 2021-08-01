Stranded orca freed from rocky Alaskan coastline

A stranded orca that was seen on the rocky coastline of Alaska is back in the water.

National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration officials said the orca was first seen on rocky terrain near a vessel named “The Steadfast” Thursday morning.

The animal was beached less than a day after an 8.2 earthquake struck off the coast of Alaska, but NOAA does not believe it caused the whale to be stranded.

NOAA gave the crew on the boat permission to use a seawater pump to keep the whale wet. By Thursday afternoon, the orca was able to ride the high tide and return to the water.

NOAA is looking at photos and videos of the killer whale to determine if it suffered any injuries.