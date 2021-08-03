WATCH LIVE: Gov. Ron DeSantis to hold news conference in Sarasota

Gov. Ron DeSantis will speak Tuesday at noon in Sarasota, the governor’s office announced.

The news conference is being held at Mote Marine Red Tide Mitigation and Technology Development Center on Fruitville Road.

According to a media advisory, speaking alongside DeSantis is Department of Environmental Protection Interim Secretary Shawn Hamilton and Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission Executive Director Eric Sutton.

The topic being discussed was not provided in the media advisory.

Before arriving in Sarasota, DeSantis spoke in Miami Tuesday morning to announce the completion of the Old Tamiami Trail roadbed removal project, which wasn’t scheduled to be done until January.

Watch the governor’s remarks live at noon at the top of this story.