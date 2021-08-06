Seminole County schools requiring employees to wear masks

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – As coronavirus cases and hospitalizations rise in Central Florida, Seminole County Public Schools will require all employees to wear masks.

The new policy begins on Friday.

Any vendor or contractor visiting a school in the district will also be required to wear a mask.

The district said campus visitors will not be allowed on any campus from Aug. 10-24.

Masks for students are optional, but SCPS encourages parents to have their child wear a mask at school.

More than 42,000 people in Seminole County have tested positive for COVID-19 since the beginning of the pandemic.

Orange County Public Schools will also require employees to wear masks to start the school year.