Palm Bay man pointed handgun at woman during road rage incident, police say

PALM BAY, Fla. – A 21-year-old Palm Bay man is accused of pointing a firearm at a woman during a road rage encounter, according to a Palm Bay police report.

The incident happened Saturday evening near St. Johns Heritage Parkway at Malabar Road, according to the arrest report.

The victim told police she was driving south on St. Johns Heritage Parkway when she got behind a white Honda driving “extremely slowly” and she attempted to pass the car. As she attempted to pass the Honda, the driver reached his arm out of his window and flipped her off, police said. He then grabbed a firearm with his left hand and pointed it in the direction of the victim, according to the report.

The victim said she then slowed down and called 911. The victim’s 9-month-old was in the backseat at the time of the incident, according to police.

Police said they pulled over Logan Fox because his white Honda Accord matched the description of the vehicle involved in the road rage incident.

Fox immediately told police there was a firearm in the vehicle and he was involved in a road rage incident, according to the report. He admitted to flipping off the victim after brake-checking her car multiple times, police said.

A Glock 19 handgun with an extended magazine was found in the front passenger’s seat, and it was partially covered by a backpack, officials said. Police said Fox does not have a concealed weapons license.

Fox was taken into custody on charges of aggravated assault.