More than a month after shooting, Daytona Beach officer remains in critical condition

A family member provided this picture of Daytona Beach police officer Jason Raynor, who was shot in the head on June 23, 2021.

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – Daytona Beach Police Officer Jason Raynor remains in critical condition since he was shot on June 23 while investigating a suspicious incident.

Raynor, who’s been with the Daytona Beach Police Department for about three years, was rushed to Halifax Health in grave condition the night of the shooting. He has remained in critical condition following his surgery.

[TRENDING: Doctor in critical care for COVID | Hospitals run low on nurses | How, when to watch meteor shower]

Ad

The Daytona Beach Police Department issued an update on the 26-year-old officer’s status Wednesday on behalf of Raynor’s family.

“Jason’s recovery is slow and the extensive injuries will take months and possibly years to recover from. His condition is still listed as critical,” the family said. “We ask for the continued prayers and thoughts and thank those of you who have shown support in so many ways.”

The police department has provided few updates on his condition since the shooting because Raynor’s family has asked for privacy during this difficult time. Police Chief Jakari Young said he won’t be providing any interviews or updates.

[MORE: Here’s how you can help the Daytona Beach officer who was shot in the head]

U.S. Rep. Mike Waltz, who represents Florida’s 6th congressional district, apologized on July 6 for tweeting about the potential condition of the officer who was shot in the head last month. Waltz later deleted the tweet and said he “was excited at the prospect of good news for Officer Raynor and did not intend to share info that wasn’t meant to be released.”

Ad

An active GoFundMe account for Raynor has raised more than $374,000. Nearly 5,000 people have contributed.

Raynor’s accused shooter, Othal Wallace, was arrested 56 hours after the shooting near Atlanta following a multi-state manhunt.

Wallace remains jailed in Volusia County on a charge of attempted first-degree murder of a law enforcement officer. He has pleaded not guilty.