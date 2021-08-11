Seminole County partners with Lynx to host mobile vaccine clinic

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – Officials with Seminole County partnered with Lynx on Wednesday to host a mobile clinic for those who may have difficulty accessing the coronavirus vaccine.

The clinic opened Wednesday from 6 a.m. until 6 p.m. at the Lynx Fern Park Superstop located at 6405 North U.S. Hwy 17-92.

Alan Harris, who is the county’s emergency manager, said the vaccination site was chosen with convenience in mind.

“It’s a very traveled bus stop. A lot of transfers. A lot of people that can visually see and if it’s the right time for them, they can go and get the vaccine,” Harris said.

The opening of the clinic also came as officials said cases of COVID-19 continue to be a strain on hospitals.

“There’s staffing issues across all health care systems,” Harris said. “The hospitalizations, 94 to 95 percent of those are unvaccinated people.”

Harris said on Wednesday that coronavirus cases are climbing across the county, although at a slower rate compared to last week.

In addition to the Lynx Fern Park Superstop, Seminole County is hosting mobile vaccine clinics at several area high schools.

The clinics are open 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. at the following locations: