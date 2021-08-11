WATCH LIVE at 10:30 a.m.: Gov. Ron DeSantis holds news conference in St. Petersburg

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. – Gov. Ron DeSantis is holding a news conference Wednesday morning in St. Petersburg.

The governor will be joined by Florida Department of Education Commissioner Richard Corcoran for the news conference, which is scheduled to begin at 10:30 a.m. News 6 will livestream the remarks at the top of this story.

DeSantis and Corcoran will speak at an elementary school in St. Petersburg. This news conference comes as many students, including most in Central Florida, returned to school this week.

It also comes after Corcoran is seeking to withhold the salaries of school officials in Alachua and Leon counties if they do not comply with the state rule aimed at allowing parents to decide whether children wear masks in school.