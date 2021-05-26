Gov. Ron DeSantis to host news conference in Baker County

(Copyright 2021 the Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks Tuesday, March 2, 2021 during his State of the State address at the Capitol in Tallahassee, Fla. (AP Photo/Phil Sears)

BAKER COUNTY, Fla. – Gov. Ron DeSantis will be in Macclenny Wednesday morning.

The governor is expected to host a news conference from Baker County Middle School at 11:30 a.m. His comments will be streamed live in the video player above.

DeSantis has been touring the state since Florida lawmakers gaveled out of the state’s legislative session last month. His visits have included signing bills into law.

On Monday, he signed the “social media platforms” bill, Senate Bill 7072, into law in Miami. The new law requires technology companies to explain their processes when censoring social media posts and gives Floridians the recourse to seek legal action against platforms such as Facebook and Twitter.

The governor also approved a tax relief package creating the state’s first-ever Freedom Week in Pensacola. The relief package also extends the state’s Back to School tax-free period.

This is a developing story, check back for more information.