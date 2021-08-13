July marked hottest month ever recorded in Earth’s history, NOAA says

The sky turns read as the sun sets behind the Rocky Mountains obscured by smoke flowing along Colorado's Front Range from wildfires across the West Monday, Aug. 9, 2021, in Denver. Forecasters predict that the hot weather will persist through the week ahead as will the constant flow of smoke, which has enveloped the Intermountain West for weeks. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

New data released by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration reveals July was the hottest month on record for Earth.

The agency said last month’s data beat the record previously set in July 2016.

“In this case, first place is the worst place to be,” NOAA Administrator Rick Spinrad said in a release. “July is typically the world’s warmest month of the year, but July 2021 outdid itself as the hottest July and month ever recorded. This new record adds to the disturbing and disruptive path that climate change has set for the globe.”

Globally, the NOAA said July 2021 was 1.67 degrees Fahrenheit higher than the 20th-century average, which is 60.4 degrees Fahrenheit.

This data follows the climate report released by the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change that says Earth is now hotter than it has been any time since the last Ice Age more than 125,000 years ago.

The report says Earth is set to hit global warming temperatures 1.5 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels by 2040. The IPCC says even if we do cut emissions as fast as we can, the approach of the breaking point can not be stopped.

The NOAA says with the latest data from last month, 2021 is on track to rank among the top 10 warmest years in the planet’s recorded history.