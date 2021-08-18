Winter Park salutes health care workers with heartwarming parade of appreciation

WINTER PARK, Fla. – The City of Winter Park is honoring those fighting on the frontlines of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

On Wednesday, city leaders helped organize a runway of firefighters, police officers, utility workers and supporters to salute health care workers at AdventHealth Winter Park.

A parade of lights and sirens beamed with gratitude in a short parade along North Lakemont Avenue.

Sky 6 flew over the celebration at noon, showing the community come together to honor those sacrificing to save lives and keep others safe in the age of COVID-19.

In a news release, Winter Park leaders said it wants the community to take their appreciation a step further and emulate their health care heroes by doing everything they can to protect each other and the community.

People can visit the city’s website for any updates regarding COVID-19 and health safety protocols in Winter Park.