Cloudy icon
79º

Local News

Man found shot at Orange County hotel

Shooting reported at Garnet Inn and Suites on Orange Blossom Trail

Daniel Dahm, Digital Content Manager

Tags: Orange County, Shooting, Crime
Man found shot at Orange County hotel
Man found shot at Orange County hotel

ORLANDO, Fla. – A 45-year-old man was shot early Monday at an Orange County hotel, deputies said.

The shooting was reported at 1:50 a.m. at the Garnet Inn and Suites on Orange Blossom Trail at Landstreet Road, south of Orlando.

[TRENDING: Debate over masks in classrooms rages on | Woman found dead in ‘suspicious’ fire | Trees slice through Orlando homes]

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office said deputies were called to the hotel and found the victim in the parking lot suffering from a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

The man was taken to Orlando Regional Medical Center, sheriff’s officials said.

Deputies said the suspected shooter fled the scene.

No other details have been released.

Copyright 2021 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Daniel started with WKMG-TV in 2000 and became the digital content manager in 2009. When he's not working on ClickOrlando.com, Daniel likes to head to the beach or find a sporting event nearby.

email