Man found shot at Orange County hotel

ORLANDO, Fla. – A 45-year-old man was shot early Monday at an Orange County hotel, deputies said.

The shooting was reported at 1:50 a.m. at the Garnet Inn and Suites on Orange Blossom Trail at Landstreet Road, south of Orlando.

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office said deputies were called to the hotel and found the victim in the parking lot suffering from a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

The man was taken to Orlando Regional Medical Center, sheriff’s officials said.

Deputies said the suspected shooter fled the scene.

No other details have been released.