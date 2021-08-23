Clear icon
Man who delivered deadly fentanyl dose arrested, Orlando police say

Orlando man in his 30s found dead by family

Thomas Mates, Digital storyteller

Tavarice Williams, 29
ORLANDO, Fla. – An accused drug dealer faces charges after a man’s fatal overdose on fentanyl, according to a news release from Orlando police.

Officers arrested Tavarice Williams, 29, on Aug. 17 during a sting operation.

The investigation began when the body of a man in his 30s was found by family members in a home on the east side of the city, according to the news release.

Investigators said it took less than two weeks to identify Williams as the person who delivered the drugs that led to the victim’s overdose. Officers then set the sting, contacting Williams, who agreed to sell $200 worth of fentanyl, according to the release.

Williams was arrested with a handgun, 12 bags of Fentanyl, 12 bags of crystal methamphetamine and three large bags of cocaine, police said.

Officers said Williams has been convicted of felony charges three times for violent crimes such as armed carjacking, robbery with a firearm and aggravated assault with a weapon.

He now faces charges of trafficking fentanyl, possession of cocaine with intent to sell, possession of a controlled substance, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and unlawful use of a two-way communication device. Investigators said he could face more charges pending the outcome of the investigation.

