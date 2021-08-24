Race fans to fill Daytona International Speedway this weekend for Coke Zero Sugar 400

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – This weekend, drivers and race fans will be back at the Daytona International Speedway for the Coke Zero Sugar 400, the first race that will be held at full capacity since the pandemic began.

The 101,500 seats could be filled up. Speedway officials said some tickets are still up for grabs, and they anticipate crowds close to capacity.

Speedway president Krank Kelleher said all the speedway’s features and zones will be open again.

[TRENDING: 3 tropical waves surround Fla. | What does full approval of Pfizer jab really mean? | Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

Ad

“If you’re going to be a guest inside a suite or inside a club, we will be asking that you wear a mask but if you are in the grandstands or out here in the midway areas masks are not required,” he said.

Speedway leaders said they’ve been monitoring the COVID-surge and been in touch with the local health department. Kelleher said it will look more like 2019′s race this year.

After a summer of record-breaking sales, local hoteliers were hoping to see a boost this race weekend but so far, they haven’t.

“This Sunday it started tapering off with the opening of schools and we have to look at the new covid delta. People are canceling reservations,” said Bob Davis, President of the Lodging and Hospitality Association of Volusia County.

Davis said they’ve been getting cancelations or date changes daily, but he also thinks more people who live within driving distance could be coming to the races this year.

Ad

“I did a survey this past week from the hotels, and it was a little disappointing to me because many of them said we’re not getting any reservations. It’s really a two-day event,” he said.