Flasher on the loose after exposing himself to girl in Orange County, deputies say

Incident happened near elementary school

Thomas Mates, Digital storyteller

Sketch of a man who exposed himself to a girl. (Image: Orange County Sheriff's Office)
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Orange County deputies want to find the man who followed a girl and then exposed himself to her more than a week ago.

Investigators said the man followed the girl near the Woodhill Park Apartments around the intersection of Dorscher Road and Balboa Drive. That location is less than half a mile away from West Oaks Elementary. Investigators have not given the victim’s age.

The flasher is described as 6 feet tall, thin, 17 to 20 years old. The man’s hair is described as one red, one black “wicks” hairstyle.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call 1-800-423-8477.

Thomas Mates is a digital storyteller for News 6 and ClickOrlando.com. He also produces the podcast Florida Foodie. Thomas is originally from Northeastern Pennsylvania and worked in Portland, Oregon before moving to Central Florida in August 2018. He graduated from Temple University with a degree in Journalism in 2010.

