Flasher on the loose after exposing himself to girl in Orange County, deputies say

Sketch of a man who exposed himself to a girl. (Image: Orange County Sheriff's Office)

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Orange County deputies want to find the man who followed a girl and then exposed himself to her more than a week ago.

Investigators said the man followed the girl near the Woodhill Park Apartments around the intersection of Dorscher Road and Balboa Drive. That location is less than half a mile away from West Oaks Elementary. Investigators have not given the victim’s age.

The flasher is described as 6 feet tall, thin, 17 to 20 years old. The man’s hair is described as one red, one black “wicks” hairstyle.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call 1-800-423-8477.