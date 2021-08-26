Partly Cloudy icon
1 shot outside gas station on Semoran Boulevard in Orange County

Few details released by deputies

Daniel Dahm, Digital Content Manager

Orange County Sheriff's Office cruiser.

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A person was shot and wounded early Thursday outside an Orange County gas station, deputies said.

The shooing happened around 12:20 a.m. at the 7-Eleven in the 1200 block of North Semoran Boulevard near Colonial Drive.

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office said deputies were called to the area and found the victim suffering from a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

The victim was taken to a hospital in stable condition, sheriff’s officials said.

No other details, including information about the suspected shooter, have been released.

