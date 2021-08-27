Officer Jason Raynor to be honored at Coke Zero Sugar 400 weekend

Daytona Beach police officer Jason Raynor who was shot in the head while on duty in June will be honored at the Coke Zero Sugar 400 this weekend, according to police.

“Our thanks to JD Motorsports for honoring Officer Jason Raynor on their vehicles for the weekend races at [The Daytona International Speedway.] Best of luck to you,” Daytona Beach police posted on Twitter.

Photos show Officer Jason Raynor stickers are placed above the passenger window on several vehicles.

The Wawa 250 Powered by Coca-Cola is on Friday and the Coke Zero Sugar 400 is on Saturday.

The man accused of shooting Raynor, Othal Wallace, was caught in a treehouse in Georgia after a 56-hour manhunt.

Raynor was shot while checking a suspicious vehicle. The officer was with the police department for about three years.