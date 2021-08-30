Orlando man admits responsibility for toddler’s death but denies hurting 2-year-old

Orlando, Fla. – At times wiping away tears, Johnathan Pursglove acknowledged in court Monday that he played a role in the death of his girlfriend’s 2-year-old son by failing to get the toddler to the hospital in a timely manner.

But Pursglove denied causing severe injuries to the toddler in July 2018 that ultimately led to the child’s death.

“I did not cause that injury, and I have no knowledge or suspicion that his mother caused that injury,” Pursglove told the judge during his sentence hearing.

Pursglove and his former girlfriend, Victoria Toth, were charged with aggravated manslaughter in Orange County after Toth’s son, Jayce Martin, was found unresponsive on his bedroom floor.

[TRENDING: Cops: Barber shot man upset over haircut | Man, boy found dead in Belle Isle | Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

Ad

If he had been convicted during a jury trial, Pursglove could have faced up to 30 years in prison. Instead, as part of a plea agreement with prosecutors, Pursglove could be sentenced to 12 years in prison after pleading guilty to aggravated manslaughter in April. His attorney is requesting he be placed on probation instead of being given prison time.

In another plea deal, Toth pleaded guilty to aggravated child neglect, a second-degree felony that carries a maximum 15-year prison sentence.

Toth will also request probation when she is sentenced on Sept. 2.

On the day paramedics responded to the Orlando apartment in 2018, 2-year-old Jayce was covered in bruises and medical examiners believe he was possibly tortured before his death, according to the arrest affidavit.

Medical examiner Dr. Marie Hansen wrote that Jayce died after blunt force trauma to his stomach created a hole in his intestines, which caused an infection known as peritonitis. Hansen said Jayce’s case was very severe and the injury could have been caused by a “sucker punch.”

Ad

The medical examiner also noted that had Toth sought medical care for her son, he could have made a full recovery. Pursglove acknowledged in court Monday that he should have taken his girlfriend’s son to the hospital.

“I know that my negligence and ignorance contributed to Jayce’s death,” Pursglove said.

Toth previously testified that her former boyfriend was also responsible for injuring her son.

“I don’t believe you meant to kill him. But I believe you meant to hurt him,” Toth said during Pursglove’s sentence hearing.

The hearing will resume Wednesday.