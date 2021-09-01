Joe Rogan says he has COVID-19 after Orlando tour stop

ORLANDO, Fla. – Days after his tour stop at the Amway Center in Orlando popular podcaster Joe Rogan says he has tested positive for coronavirus.

The host of “The Joe Rogan Experience” posted on social media Wednesday he started feeling ill Saturday the same day he was in Orlando on Aug. 28 as part of “The Sacred Clown Tour.”

He also made stops in Tampa and Fort Lauderdale over the weekend.

Rogan said late Saturday night he was feeling “run down” and he had a headache. He says he slept in a different part of the house from his family as a precaution but throughout the night he felt worse.

[TRENDING: What’s happening in the tropics? | Stranger accused of kissing 5-year-old girl inside Publix | Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

Ad

“I got up in the morning, got tested and it turns out I got COVID,” Rogan said in an Instagram video.

The podcast host said he “threw the kitchen sink at it” getting the monoclonal antibody treatment, taking antibiotics and an IV drip of vitamins.

By Wednesday, Rogan said he was feeling “good” and only had “one bad day.”

Rogan has postponed his weekend tour stops in Nashville and New Orleans.

Rogan thanked “modern medicine” for helping to heel him so quickly. He did not mention the vaccine, however, Rogan has been critical of the COVID-19 vaccine on his podcast.