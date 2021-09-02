Mother of Orlando toddler killed in brutal beating expected to be sentenced

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – An Orange County mother who took a plea deal in the case of her son’s death is expected to be sentenced Thursday.

Victoria Toth pleaded guilty earlier this year to aggravated child neglect. She was originally facing charges of aggravated manslaughter in the brutal, deadly beating of her son Jayce Martin, 2, in 2018.

Investigators say she didn’t seek treatment for Martin before his death, despite knowing about his injuries.

Martin was found unresponsive in a pool of his own vomit at the family’s home along Bethune Drive in Orange County in July 2018. Authorities said the child seemed malnourished and had multiple bruises.

Doctors later determined the child died of injuries to his stomach, as the toddler seemed to have suffered a powerful punch. Doctors said they believe he was likely tortured and abused at the home before his death.

An arrest report said Toth had noticed the child acting ill and vomiting for nearly three days. Court records show neither Toth nor her boyfriend, Johnathan Pursglove, sought medical attention, though Toth’s parent advised her to do so.

Hearings were underway this week for Pursglove, who also accepted a plea agreement earlier this year. Under the terms of the agreement with the state, Pursglove will serve a maximum of 12 years.

Toth’s hearing is set to begin at 2 p.m.