Markeith Loyd won’t represent himself in second murder trial; lawyer reinstated

ORLANDO, Fla. – Convicted murderer Markeith Loyd will no longer be representing himself in his second upcoming murder trial, according to court records.

Loyd is accused of shooting and killing Orlando police Lt. Debra Clayton outside a Walmart in 2017 while he was on the run for killing his pregnant ex-girlfriend, Sade Dixon, outside her home. He was previously convicted of Dixon’s slaying and is set to stand trial for Clayton’s death in October.

A judge granted Loyd’s handwritten request to represent himself in his second trial on Aug. 2 but Loyd later filed another motion asking for legal help in the form of co-counsel.

On Friday, Loyd’s former attorney Terry Lenamon was reappointed as his counsel. Lenamon specializes in first-degree murder defense and death penalty cases.

If convicted of killing Clayton, Loyd could face the death penalty.

Loyd was convicted in October 2019 of killing Dixon. He’s also already serving a life sentence for that conviction.

The trial is still scheduled to begin on Oct. 8 and is projected to last six to eight weeks.