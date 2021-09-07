Body recovered 8 miles southeast of Port Canaveral

PORT CANAVERAL, Fla. – Officials with the U.S. Coast Guard said a body was recovered eight miles southeast of Port Canaveral Tuesday afternoon.

The name of the person found has not been released at this time.

Crews have been searching for attorney Jim Evans outside of Ponce Inlet since Friday afternoon, but officials have not said if there is any connection.

The search for Evans was suspended Monday evening.

Coast Guard officials said Evans was reported missing about 30 miles out into the Atlantic Ocean.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, Volusia County Sheriff’s Office and the Seminole County Sheriff’s Office have assisted with the search.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.