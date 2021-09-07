Forget your old PIN 🏦

Good morning, it’s Mike Holfeld with the latest edition of Make Ends Meet.

Let’s start with the big headline: DEO’s new security protocol is here!

As I told you last week, the Florida Department of Economic Opportunity launched a new layer of security to counter domestic and international imposters trying to collect unemployment benefits using your name.

In case you missed my reporting over the Labor Day weekend, simply put, your PIN is old news.

Ad

Before you can get to your CONNECT account, you need to create an account in DEO’s new verification system.

A DEO staffer tells me the best way to think about the new change is this:

New system = new account; new account = new password.

In other words, your CONNECT password doesn’t work for this new layer of security.

For step-by-step instructions on how to access your Reemployment Assistance Account with multi-factor authentication, click or tap here.

Ad

Your back-benefits are not lost 💵

Many of you have been asking me if the end of PUA benefits on September 6 means unpaid back-benefits are no longer available.

The answer is NO!

DEO Communications Chief Emilie Oglesby tells me your money is not lost to a date on the calendar as long as you get your request on the record.

Emilie tells me if claimants are eligible to receive benefits, “They will receive what they are owed.”

This is the most important part of the story: You need to act now.

Claimants who need additional weeks made available should submit an inquiry in the Reemployment Assistance Help Center.

More high-tech J-O-B-S! 🧑‍💼

On the jobs front, I hear we have more than 600 new jobs coming in the next three years, courtesy of Checkr, a respected background check technology company.

Ad

Checkr is set to open its third headquarters in Orlando, adding to its established dual headquarters in San Francisco and Denver.

Checkr’s background-screening technology works behind the scenes to provide businesses with clear and actionable results in an efficient way. Its API allows hiring managers to run background checks for employment, along with other background screenings inside the platforms they use every day to get more done in less time with less risk. Checkr serves industry-leading companies like Netflix, Airbnb, Uber, Lyft, InstaCart, GrubHub and a host of Fortune 500 employers

More information on careers at Checkr and a list of available positions can be found here.

Ad

Email or text 📱

Remember, if you have questions about your unemployment benefits, email makeendsmeet@wkmg.com or text the words Make Ends Meet to 407-676-7428.