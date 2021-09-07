Gov. Ron DeSantis to open monoclonal antibody treatment center in St. Cloud

ST. CLOUD, Fla. – Gov. Ron DeSantis will be in St. Cloud on Tuesday afternoon to open another coronavirus monoclonal antibody treatment center.

In recent weeks, the Florida governor has been touring the state touting the COVID-19 treatment and opening sites where people can receive the antibody treatment.

The treatments are free of charge and are available to people who have already tested positive for COVID-19, regardless of vaccination status. The governor said the treatment can also be used as a prophylaxis for people who are especially vulnerable to COVID-19 and may have had exposure to somebody who was COVID-19 positive.

DeSantis has previously said that by early this week, there will be more than 21 treatment sites throughout the state.

The governor and Florida Department of Emergency Management Chief Medical Officer Dr. Kenneth Scheppke are set to appear at the St. Cloud Community Center on 17th Street after 12:20 p.m.

Check back for updates after the governor’s remarks and watch live at the top of this story.