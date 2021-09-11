‘You can’t forget:’ First responders run in full gear in Central Florida to honor 9/11 victims

Hundreds of first responders, runners, and spectators came together to remember the lives lost on September 11 during the annual Tunnel to Towers 5K.

ALTAMONTE SPRINGS, Fla. – Hundreds of first responders, runners, and spectators came together to remember the lives lost on Sept. 11 during the annual Tunnel to Towers 5K.

Deltona firefighter Katy Hart said she wanted to dedicate her time to remember the fallen.

“As firefighters we dedicate a lot of time to people that we don’t even know. And although I don’t know anybody who died in 9/11, we’re still in the same brotherhood and it means a lot to be able to do this for them,” Hart said.

She said that day 20 years ago is what inspired her to join the fire department.

“It means a little bit extra to me because it was my 17th birthday in 2001 and so it is my birthday,” Hart said. “Four years later, I graduated the academy and now [a] 16-year veteran, it’s a little deeper than most.”

She joined dozens of first responders from across Central Florida on Saturday. Many of them ran the 5K in full gear. The race is held in honor of New York firefighter Stephen Siller who died while saving others at the Twin Towers.

A ceremony was held before the race to remember the lives lost.

The racers ran in memory of the firefighters and police officers who sacrificed their lives on 9/11. Runners Debbie and Paul Widows said the racers carried photos of the fallen with them along the course.

“I just hope that they’re resting in peace and smiling down on us knowing that we really care about what happened to them,” Debbie Widows said.

The Widows said they can’t believe it has been 20 years since the attack. They said they’re running to remember the lives lost.

“It’s unbelievable, but you can’t forget. That’s why we’re here to always remember and to honor those,” Paul Widows said.

The crowd cheered with every runner that crossed the finish line. Many of the racers were exhausted and overwhelmed with emotions.

Debbie Widows said the support during the race shows we’re still united all these years later.

“It’s heartwarming and I wish we could continue this feeling of support for each other and everybody coming together again because I remember how everybody came together back then and just wanted to help each other and we need that,” Debbie Widows said.

