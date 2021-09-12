Man sprays child with bleach, threatens to burn down Florida home, deputies say

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – A man is accused of spraying a child in the face with bleach, pouring fuel around a Florida home and threatening to burn it down, according to the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said 31-year-old Mack Arline was arrested in Ormond Beach Saturday. The sheriff’s office responded after a woman showed a Daytona Beach police officer a video of Arline pouring fuel around the home and spraying a 4-year-old child with bleach. The woman told the officer the man was heavily intoxicated, according to the sheriff’s office.

Responding deputies then found Arline in a vehicle with two children, backing out of the driveway at the home in Ormond Beach. The sheriff’s office said Arline had an 11-month-old baby on his chest while in the driver’s seat and a 2-year-old child was sitting in the passenger seat unrestrained.

After detaining Arline, deputies went into the home where they found the 4-year-old sleeping with a bottle of bleach nearby. They also found an empty bottle of tiki torch fuel in another bedroom.

The sheriff’s office said in the vehicle, they found an empty bottle of vodka and a plastic cup “that smelled of alcohol.”

Arline faces charges of aggravated child abuse, child abuse, attempted arson, DUI and driving with a suspended or revoked license.