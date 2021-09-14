Orange County Animal Services offer $10 dog adoption fees

In an effort to help clear its overcrowded shelter, Orange County Animal Services has reduced dog adoption fees through Thursday, Sept. 16.

The shelter says it’s caring for 185 dogs and 89 cats and it’s nearing capacity with only one vacant dog kennel available.

Orange County officials say this is typical for this time when summer intake is high.

To help reduce the number of animals in its care, the shelter has lowered dog adoption fees to $10 through Thursday. This fee includes the pet’s spay and neuter, initial vaccines and microchipping, according to the shelter.

“I hope this fee reduction and this effort serves as a signal to Central Florida residents that we need help, we need adopters to come forward,” said Diane Summers, manager for Orange County Animal Services. “We have several dogs that have been with us for 100 days or longer, they’ve been overlooked for months and it’s time their luck turned for the better.”

A handful of dogs have been in their care for more than 100 days with the longest being Cano A470008, which has spent a total of 152 days in the shelter.

If you’re interested in adopting a dog, the shelter encourages you to check its website for available pets and find out more information.