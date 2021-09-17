SpaceX Inspiration4 crew to hold live broadcast while orbiting Earth

This photo provided by SpaceX shows the passengers of Inspiration4 in the Dragon capsule on their first day in space. They are, from left, Jared Isaacman, Hayley Arceneaux, Chris Sembroski and Sian Proctor. SpaceX got them into a 363-mile (585-kilometer) orbit following Wednesday nights launch from NASA's Kennedy Space Center. That's 100 miles (160 kilometers) higher than the International Space Station. (SpaceX via AP)

Here’s your chance to watch the SpaceX Inspiration4 crew in space!

The space tourists have planned a live broadcast at 5 p.m. Friday to update everyone about their three-day journey, News 6 partner Florida Today reported.

The crew of Jared Isaacman, Hayley Arceneaux, Chris Sembroski, and Sian Proctor sent back the first few photos of their three-day space odyssey earlier today. The flight is fully automated and the Inspiration4 crew will likely never have to take control of the capsule.

Isaacman, who spearheaded the endeavor, has packaged the mission as a fundraiser for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. He has pledged $100 million himself to the hospital and hopes that fundraising efforts surrounding the mission will raise an additional $100 million.

The crew answered questions from St. Jude’s patients Thursday. The mission also includes a variety of items that will be auctioned off to raise money for St. Jude. Among the things up for grabs:

A non-fungible token of the new song “Time in Disguise” by the Grammy-winning rock band Kings of Leon. A non-fungible token, or NFT, is the digital equivalent of unique trading card. The winning bidder will get the actual digital file of the song played in space.

Inspiration4 mission jackets featuring unique artwork by St. Jude patients.

Sixty-six pounds of hops that, upon return, will be used to brew an out-of-this world beer by the brewers of Samuel Adams. As the official beer of Inspiration4, Sam Adams has committed a maximum $100,000 donation to St. Jude.

A ukulele from Martin Guitar that Sembroski will play in space.

Inspiration4 is the first private orbital space mission.