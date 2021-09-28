Deadly shooting near Full Sail University leads to 2 men facing charges

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Two men now face charges after a deadly shooting near the campus of Full Sail University.

Deputies announced the arrest of El Saddig Amir Nurein, 22, Tuesday. Bakari Ball is also facing charges but was already behind bars in Seminole County on a charge of violating probation.

[TRENDING: Florida’s minimum wage increasing | TIMELINE: Miya Marcano case | Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

Investigators believe both men are responsible for the shooting death of 29-year-old Jerome Asemota. Asemota was found dead in a car along the 3100 block of University Blvd on Sept. 21.

Ad

Deputies have not given a motive for the shooting or said whether the men knew the victim.

Nurein and Ball both face a charge of first-degree felony murder.