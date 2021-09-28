Clear icon
Deadly shooting near Full Sail University leads to 2 men facing charges

Jerome Asemota was found shot to death inside a car

Thomas Mates, Digital storyteller

(Left) Bakari Ball, (Right) El Saddig Amir Nurein
(Left) Bakari Ball, (Right) El Saddig Amir Nurein (Copyright 2021 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.)

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Two men now face charges after a deadly shooting near the campus of Full Sail University.

Deputies announced the arrest of El Saddig Amir Nurein, 22, Tuesday. Bakari Ball is also facing charges but was already behind bars in Seminole County on a charge of violating probation.

Investigators believe both men are responsible for the shooting death of 29-year-old Jerome Asemota. Asemota was found dead in a car along the 3100 block of University Blvd on Sept. 21.

Deputies have not given a motive for the shooting or said whether the men knew the victim.

Nurein and Ball both face a charge of first-degree felony murder.

