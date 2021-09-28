Orange County man arrested after turning himself in for fatal shooting, deputies say

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A suspect in a first degree murder incident was arrested after turning himself in over a month later, Orange County Sheriff’s Deputies say.

According to to the arrest report, deputies responded to a fatal shooting incident on Aug. 16 at an Orlando Goodwill. The victim, 39-year-old Shawn D. Manella, died at the scene.

Over a month later, on Sept. 25, 43-year old Osmar Despaigne turned himself in to Orange County deputies, the arrest affidavit states.

He is being charged with first degree murder.