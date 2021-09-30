Just around the corner 🎃

Y’all ... October begins tomorrow.

Where did the year go? I think the way time flies sometimes is scary fast 😨. But in all seriousness, October is one of my favorite months, with Halloween just weeks away and the holiday season right around the corner.

Give me all the scary movies and pumpkin candles, please 🙋‍♀️.

Speaking of scary... ⤵️

🕸️ Spooky season returns 👻

We’re just over a month away from Halloween, but that doesn’t mean you can’t get into the “spirit” beforehand. And you don’t have to head to the parks to experience the seasonal scares. The return of October means it’s officially the time of year where haunted houses and trails are back in action. I love watching scary movies and visiting haunted houses during this time of year 🏚️. Does that mean I handle it well? Absolutely not. But it’s fun 😈.

Some had to postpone from last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but many haunted houses, trails and drive-thru haunts are making a return to the Central Florida area this year. And some of them are even kicking off tomorrow for the start of Halloween season. If you’re not already freaked out a bit from the picture above, click here to check out what else is out there.

New market in town 🍎

Farmers market coming to the corner of Orange Blossom Trail and Princeton Street (Copyright 2021 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.)

When I think about the weekend and what to do, I think about farmers markets about 98% of the time.

You guys know that corner of Orange Blossom and Princeton, where the new Packing District will be? Well that’s where a new farmers market will be opening this weekend. And let me tell ya, there are quite a lot of vendors that will be operating here each weekend. The new market will be run by 4Roots, the farm initiative started by 4Rivers founder John Rivers, and The Farmacy, an online co-op selling produce and meats from Central Florida farmers which is also partnered with 4Roots. 👉 Check out when you can visit.

Best pumpkin patches 🎃

I may be going a bit overboard with the fall fun, but it’s BASICALLY October, everyone. This is not a drill. We’re going to be taking full advantage of fall festivities and one way we are going to do that is visiting pumpkin patches in Central Florida. It can be something you do with friends or do as a family. Either way, you need to check out at least one of the pumpkin patches being offered in the area 👀.

You may be thinking you’ll just walk through pumpkins, pick one out and take it home. 🚨Spoiler alert 🚨: There’s so much more. Many pumpkin patches will have bounce houses, hayrides, live music or pony rides. See for yourself by clicking here.

Before you go:

🎆 EPCOT’s ‘Harmonious’ show kicks off: Big crowds gathered last night to check out EPCOT’s newest 20-minute show that features massive floating show barges, custom-built LED panels, choreographed moving fountains and more. Here’s what you can expect if you visit the park.

✨ Disney’s 50th anniversary is tomorrow: News 6 has been counting to the anniversary and celebrating 50 years of Magic. We’re updating you on the latest with live updates ahead of the celebration tomorrow. We’ve also compiled responses from you on your favorite memories with Disney. And they’re all so precious. Click here to read or listen to some responses.

I hope you enjoy the first weekend of October with one of these activities! 🍂

And if you visit a haunted house or trail, I’ll need a full review, please. I’m serious.

I expect to hear from some of you! Send an email to bargueta@wkmg.com.

- Brenda