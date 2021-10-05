Partly Cloudy icon
Brevard County Schools approves mask opt-out option if COVID-19 spread lessens

Modified mask mandate starts once Brevard County sees 50 cases per 100,000

Samantha Dunne, Digital Journalist

Tags: Brevard County, Education, Coronavirus, Masks
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – The Brevard County school board voted Tuesday 3-2 in favor of transitioning to a policy that would give parents the choice to opt-out their children from the districtwide mask mandate.

According to the school board, the modified mask mandate would only occur when community spread dips to 50 cases per 100,000. The new rule must be authorized by Brevard County Schools Superintendent Mark Mullins.

The school board has been under pressure from the Florida Department of Education to offer an opt-out option for parents, having previously been issued two letters saying the state would withhold board member salaries if the county did not comply with the state’s rule against mask mandates.

The recent decision by the Florida Department of Health to allow parents to opt asymptomatic children out of quarantine after exposure to COVID-19 led Brevard County Schools to reconsider mask mandates at Tuesday’s special meeting.

Samantha started at WKMG-TV in September 2020. Before joining the News 6 team, Samantha was a political reporter for The Villages Daily Sun and has had freelance work featured in the Evansville Courier-Press and The Community Paper. When not writing, she enjoys travelling and performing improv comedy.

