Bicyclist, 42, killed in Orange County crash, FHP says

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A bicyclist was hit and killed in a crash involving an SUV Thursday, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

Troopers responded to the incident on State Road 50, east of Lake Pickett Road, around 3:05 p.m.

[TRENDING: 770 pounds of marijuana found in Viera storage facility, deputies say | Florida mansion of ‘Scarface’ Al Capone sells for $15.5M | Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

The SUV driver, a 41-year-old woman, was traveling east on S.R. 50 in the outside lane, according to an FHP fatal crash report. At the same time, an Orlando man, 42, was heading east in the bicycle lane on the same road.

Ad

Investigators said the SUV driver collided with the bicyclist, who was later died at Orlando Regional Medical Center.

The crash remains under investigation.