Teacher encourages Pine Hills children to join Youth Justice Forum this weekend

PINE HILLS, Fla. – One local teacher hopes to make a difference in the lives of the young people by helping host a youth justice forum to reach the younger generation and show them what community is all about.

Seven Charlestin teaches at Innovations Charter School by day and also teaches free boxing lessons at New Life Church.

“I teach them basics of self-defense and how to make a professional out of yourself,” said Chalestin, “You know what a champion is!”

Charlestin helps run Las Semillas, just one of the youth programs at New Life Church, which is hosting a Youth Justice Forum this upcoming Sunday.

The forum aims to use panelists, who come from west Orlando, to show young people there is more to life than their surroundings.

Rapper Liek Baby will join other local rappers like Melo Martin, Phet Dollars, RG Rollie, Sea Yung and TMG Spook to share their stories with those in attendance.

Charlestin says, “These are all local artists, people you know like the youth and even older generations here in west Orlando really gravitate towards and it’s mostly because they understand what most people here are going through… and people gravitate towards their art form because they know they are speaking to them.”

Other panelists include teachers and those in the religious community.

The Florida Student Power Network is also involved in the youth forum and says they want kids in Pine Hills to be proud of where they come from and say they can expect to learn some real-life lessons.

David Caicedo said, “They’ll learn about the 5-pillars about what they deserve as black youth, right a place to call their own, arts and culture training and to have their own business and really be able to grow and be as fruitful as they possibly can in this life.

Charlestin encourages anyone to come out and support the youth for a better tomorrow.

He wants any young person listening to understand, “They are not alone.” Charlestin said, “If they want to hear more and want to learn how to build up their community while they’re young that’s the best time.”

The Youth Justice Forum will be held at New Life Church in Pine Hills Sunday, Oct. 10.

The address for New Life Church is 3311 N. Powers Drive.

Anyone can register before or during the event which starts at 3 p.m.

